Done deal: Big boost for Man Utd as Solskjaer assistant signs three-year contract

Man Utd have officially confirmed that Mike Phelan has put pen to paper on a three-year contract to remain as Assistant Manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Phelan returned to Old Trafford with the Norwegian tactician after he was appointed as interim boss in December with Jose Mourinho being sacked.

SEE MORE: Deal close: Man Utd tipped to agree £15m swoop for talented 21-year-old winger

While the initial results were impressive, Man Utd will end the season trophy-less and having missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus failing to qualify for the Champions League.

With that in mind, there is plenty of work to be done at the club this summer to ensure that they are competing for major honours next season onwards, but they’ll have to get the decisions behind the scenes in terms of the infrastructure right first.

As noted by the club’s site, Phelan has agreed a three-year deal to be Solskjaer’s Assistant Manager, and he was delighted to finally get the contract in place.

I am thrilled to be back as Assistant Manager. Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989 and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role.

”Since returning in December, I have enjoyed working with Ole, Michael, Kieran, Mark and Emilio and we are all focused on preparing for the new season.”

Results in recent weeks have been poor for United, and so there is undoubtedly a lot that needs to be done to fix the flaws in the current squad.

Nevertheless, agreeing a deal to keep Phelan at Old Trafford is huge for Solskjaer, as he will undoubtedly benefit from the experience and wealth of knowledge that he brings to the table.

In turn, they’ll hope to provide the perfect coaching balance to get the squad ready for next season, as Man Utd fans will be desperate to see them fighting for trophies again as soon as possible.