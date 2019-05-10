Eight-man West Ham exodus touted as Manuel Pellegrini plots squad overhaul

West Ham United have enjoyed a decent campaign this year, but reports claim that they could have ambitious plans to improve moving forward.

The Hammers currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table ahead of the final weekend of the season, and a win could move them into the top half of the standings.

Given the new additions last year coupled with Manuel Pellegrini’s arrival, it was going to be a period of transition for the club and with that in mind, it could be argued that they’ve had a decent year especially after making a nightmare start.

However, if they are to kick on and start climbing the standings to push for the European spots perhaps, changes to the squad will be needed this summer to improve it.

According to the Evening Standard, that could start with an eight-man exodus, as doubts are raised over the futures of Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang, Reece Oxford, Sam Byram, Jordan Hugill and Javier Hernandez, while duo Andy Carroll and Adrian will see their contacts expire.

That’s a lot of quality and depth to get rid of in one window though, so West Ham and Pellegrini will certainly need to be careful not to trim the squad too much and be left without enough depth to compete next season.

However, many of the names above could be considered expendable, and so the funds raised by offloading them could give the Chilean tactician crucial backing to go out and continue to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in players to improve the quality levels at the London Stadium.