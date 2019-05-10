Liverpool know they must win against Wolves on Sunday to have any chance of lifting the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside giants must also hope that rivals Manchester City drop points away at Brighton, with Pep Guardiola’s men holding a slender one-point advantage heading into the weekend.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant scenes as Liverpool fans in Ghana go crazy after epic comeback vs Barcelona

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible, with the club noting in midweek that Mohamed Salah was forced to miss the clash with Barcelona due to a head injury sustained in the win over Newcastle United.

However, with the Wolves game in mind coupled with the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1, Liverpool would have been hopeful that their talisman could return to feature for the final games of the campaign.

They’ve been handed a major boost according to the Evening Standard, as it’s claimed that Salah is expected to be fit to feature and lead Liverpool’s charge to potentially snatch the title away from City in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old has had another impressive campaign, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

With that in mind, his return to action will be crucial for Liverpool, and they’ll hope that he can be decisive on the last day of the season to perhaps secure their first major trophy of the campaign.

Failing that, should he be available this weekend, that would certainly suggest that he’ll be ready to face Spurs in the season finale, as Liverpool hope to bounce back and put their heartbreak of losing to Real Madrid in last year’s final behind them with Salah forced off injured in that encounter too.