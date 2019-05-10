Leeds Utd could pocket surprise windfall this summer due to sell-on clause

After Danny Rose dropped a hint that he could be set to leave Tottenham this summer, the news will alert former club Leeds Utd.

As noted by The Guardian, the 28-year-old has accepted that the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1 could be his last game for Spurs given speculation continues to link him with an exit.

Should that materialise, then Leeds will undoubtedly keep an eager eye on the fee that he leaves for, as Football Insider reports that they could pocket part of it due to a sell-on clause in the deal which took him to north London in 2007.

It’s noted that Leeds are entitled to 10 percent of any transfer fee, and so that will be a welcome financial boost for the club this summer to go towards potential signings and wages.

Given that they will face Derby County in the Championship playoffs semi-finals, Leeds will hope to be in a strong position to add key reinforcements this summer to prepare for life in the Premier League if they can successfully secure promotion.

Either way though, the Rose windfall will be a welcome boost this summer if he does move on from Tottenham, with Leeds set to benefit.