Man Utd have reportedly been handed a transfer boost to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer as Man City are said to be prioritising other targets.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, as they will end it empty-handed and having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Manchester United transfer boost as star’s asking price cut from £130m to £86m

Having sacked Jose Mourinho midway through the season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepping in, it promises to be a crucial summer transfer window as they will need to bring in the right players to improve the squad and move the club in the right direction.

One of those potential signings could be Bruno Fernandes, as The Sun report that Man City boss Pep Guardiola will switch his attention away from the Portuguese international and try to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid instead to offer a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Given the Brazilian stalwart turns 35 next year and continues to play a pivotal role for the reigning Premier League champions having made 42 appearances this season, it seems like a sensible strategy to bring in a reinforcement in that department.

However, that could mean missing out on Fernandes, with the Sun adding that Man Utd could now have the ideal opportunity to swoop in and sign the £50m midfield ace.

The 24-year-old is having quite the season having scored 31 goals and provided 17 assists in 50 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, and so it would appear as though he has certainly earned a big move to a European giant.

Time will tell if Solskjaer is convinced that Fernandes is the type of player that he needs at Man Utd, but given the technical quality, creativity and goal threat that he can offer in the final third, Fernandes would surely be a sensible addition to add a different dynamic to the United attack to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.