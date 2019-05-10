Man Utd injury news: Quartet could miss season finale, stalwart eyes return ahead of exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without four key players for Man Utd’s last game of the season against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Given that they’re in sixth place and four points adrift of fourth spot with just one game remaining, there is little for the Red Devils to play for at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer will be eager to end on a high note with three points, but he’ll have to do so without Eric Bailly, and potentially Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

As noted by the club’s site, Bailly is definitely ruled out while the attacking trio are all doubts with knocks as they could be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer spoke to the media on Friday morning and revealed that club stalwart Antonio Valencia could be given a chance of a send off ahead of his exit this summer, with his current contract set to expire.

It remains to be seen if he’s passed fit to feature by the medical staff as he hasn’t played since January, but the Man Utd boss is keen to give him a chance to say goodbye to the United faithful.

Valencia has not played for United since 2 January, in the 2-0 victory at Newcastle United, but he has been back in training in a bid to prove his fitness.

“I spoke to Antonio yesterday. He’s not been fit the five or six months I’ve been here unfortunately. He’s really struggled but he feels that he could play a part and I would hope that he gets through today and tomorrow and we could give him a nice send off, because he’s been a fantastic servant to the club.

“He’s been Player of the Year, he’s been captain at the club and I think that’s only fair.”

It’s not the way in which Man Utd would have wanted to end their campaign, but they’ll hope to set the tone for what’s to come this summer as Solskjaer will look to strengthen his squad and get them back competing for major honours moving forward.