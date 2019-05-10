Pep Guardiola hopeful of major injury boost for Man City’s crunch clash with Brighton

Man City know that a win over Brighton on Sunday will secure back-to-back Premier League titles, but a slip up and a Liverpool win would see them lose their crown.

That’s what is at stake on a huge weekend in the Premier League, as the Merseyside giants will be hopeful that they can still snatch the title out of City’s grasp.

With that in mind, Pep Guardiola will be desperate to be as close to having a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he could be in line for a boost.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below taken from the Spanish tactician’s press conference on Friday, he has hinted that Kevin de Bruyne could return in time to feature on Sunday.

The Belgian international has endured an injury plagued campaign in which he has been limited to 30 appearances across all competitions, with the latest setback, a hamstring injury, forcing him to sit out the last three Premier League outings.

Nevertheless, in those 30 appearances, he’s contributed five goals and 10 assists, and so that just goes to show how influential he can be when he’s on the pitch pulling the strings in midfield.

However, it could be too big a risk for Guardiola to take, as if De Bruyne is rushed back and suffers a setback, that could be a huge blow for Man City at Brighton in terms of trying to win that game.

Further, they have the FA Cup final against Watford to consider on May 18 too, and so the last thing they will want to do is to rush De Bruyne back before he’s ready to return.

Meanwhile, there was a less positive update on Fernandinho who has been ruled out with a knee injury in recent weeks, with the tweet below suggesting that the Brazilian stalwart has a battle on his hands to make the FA Cup final.