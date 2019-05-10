Photo: Potential Liverpool away kit for 2019/20 season leaked online

Liverpool remain on the cusp of a hugely successful season this year, with the Premier League title and Champions League still in play.

A win over Wolves on Sunday coupled with Man City dropping points at Brighton could ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men end their long wait for domestic glory, while they face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

In turn, there is a lot to look forward to in the more immediate future, but as seen in the image below, a photo has gone viral on social media of a kit purported to be the new Liverpool away kit for next season.

Naturally, it’s not an official source and it’s unclear where the photo was taken, but it looks like a different design of the Liverpool kit and could be unveiled at a later date.

As seen in the tweets below, it sparked a mixed reaction from supporters, with some liking the look of it while others weren’t impressed with the fact that it looks as though there is a strong hint of blue involved the design.

Time will tell if this is added to the official club shop in the near future, but Liverpool have bigger priorities as they could enjoy an incredible end to the season yet.

