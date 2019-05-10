Solskjaer willing to let £30m star complete transfer from Manchester United to Arsenal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to the sale of Eric Bailly this summer, with Arsenal poised to swoop for his signature.

The Ivory Coast international moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in 2016 and enjoyed an impressive debut season at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, winning the Europa League and League Cup.

However, his United career has been on a downward trajectory ever since and he has been unable to earn a regular spot in the starting XI during Solskjaer’s five-month reign.

According to Metro Sport, Bailly is not certain his future is still in Manchester and Arsenal are interested in luring him to Emirates Stadium to replace Laurent Koscielny.

As per Metro Sport, Solskjaer is willing to let the 25-year-old star complete a transfer to north London, but United will only allow the centre-back to leave if their £30 million valuation is met.

The Red Devils have struggled at the back throughout the 2018-19 campaign and thusly several top defenders have been linked with moves to Old Trafford this summer, which means clearing out deadwood is a necessity.

Bailly falls into that bracket in Solskjaer’s eyes and the fact he is willing to sell to a direct rival speaks volumes about his belief in the Ivorian.

Given his age, the ex-Villarreal star could still have the best years of his career ahead of him and Arsenal have seen enough to identify him as the man to fill Koscielny’s boots in the long-term, with the Frenchman’s contract at the Emirates set to expire in 2020.

The Red Devils want to get back the full amount they initially invested in Bailly and should Arsenal win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Emery will be granted the funds to sanction a deal.

Bailly sustained a serious knee injury during a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April, but he is expected to return to full fitness in pre-season, leaving the door open for Arsenal to launch a bid when the market reopens.