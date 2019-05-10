Tottenham could have HUGE £250m transfer war-chest this summer, but key sacrifice needed

Tottenham are enjoying another excellent season this year, but things could become difficult for Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Argentine tactician has guided Spurs to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the Champions League final as they hope to sign off in style in Madrid on June 1.

It’s been a brilliant effort from all involved given their lack of spending power compared to their rivals, and so they deserve plenty of credit and respect for their achievements.

However, there could be an abrupt end to the good times in north London this summer, as Football Insider reports that while Pochettino could get £250m to spend this summer, only £50m of that will be readily available as transfer funds.

It’s added that £140m could come from the sale of Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid, while the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier and other fringe players could ensure that the spending budget could be in excess of £200m.

It will be a risky strategy from Tottenham if they do green light exits for key individuals at the end of the season, as there is no guarantee that the replacements will be able to successfully fill the voids that they leave behind.

In turn, in an ideal world they would be able to keep their current squad in tact and strengthen to become a real force, but the reality of the situation looks very different as player sales will ultimately fund a potential rebuild to a smaller extent with Tottenham perhaps accepting that players will move on.