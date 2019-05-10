Tottenham prepare €30m offer for Barcelona star who has already given move green light

Tottenham are reportedly set to submit a €30m offer to Barcelona as they look to prise Andre Gomes away from the Nou Camp this summer.

The Portuguese international has spent this season on loan at Everton, making 28 appearances in all competitions and impressing in the Toffees midfield.

Having had a taste for the Premier League and proven his ability to adapt and play a key role, the 25-year-old could be set to earn a permanent switch to England this summer.

According to Sport, Spurs are ready to put forward a €30m offer for Gomes, and importantly, it’s added that the midfield ace has already given his approval to the move to north London.

It’s a blow for Everton though, as it’s claimed that Tottenham’s bid trumps what they could offer, and so it looks as though Marco Silva will miss out on taking Gomes to Merseyside on a permanent basis.

For Tottenham though, they have more immediate concerns as after securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, they will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid.

Should Mauricio Pochettino’s side win that, they will surely be a hugely attractive proposition to countless players around Europe, and so they will perhaps hope that Gomes will be the first of many reinforcements to arrive in the summer.

For now though, with the technical quality, reading of the game and creativity in the final third as well as the combativeness he has improved on this season, he could be an ideal addition to the Spurs midfield to complement the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama to offer a different dynamic in that department.

As for Gomes, he will surely welcome the opportunity to move to Tottenham, as in his two years with Barcelona, he struggled to make his mark and given the competition for places at the club even now, it’s difficult to see how he could make an impression on Ernesto Valverde moving forward.