Video: Ex-Arsenal star Gabriel picks fight with Maitland-Niles after Valencia lose Europa League semi-final

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista took his frustration out on Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles following a Europa League semi-final defeat.

The Gunners secured a 4-2 win at the Mestalla thanks to a Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang hat-trick and an Alexander Lacazette effort, progressing to the showpiece event 7-3 on aggregate.

Gabriel played for Arsenal between 2015 and 2017 but failed to fully establish himself in the starting XI at Emirates Stadium, before completing a move to Spain.

The Brazilian star seemed to pick a fight with Maitland-Niles after the final whistle had blown, as he raced over to the centre of an argument between Jose Gaya and Lacazette.

Gabriel was pictured pushing Niles before being dragged away from the scene and ended up being calmed down by ex-Arsenal team-mate Laurent Koscielny.

Check out the ugly scenes below: