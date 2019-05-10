Video: Frankfurt fans stay behind singing in moving tribute to their team after Chelsea defeat

Eintracht Frankfurt supporters stayed at Stamford Bridge to celebrate their team’s Europa League campaign after a heartbreaking defeat.

The Bundesliga giants were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Chelsea on Thursday night in a semi-final second leg tie after the match finished 1-1 in normal and extra time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the first period only for Luka Jovic to level things up just after the interval and the visitors were unlucky not to grab another away goal thereafter.

The Blues scraped through thanks to Kepa’s heroics between the sticks during the shoot-out, as he saved two spot-kicks and they will now head to the final in Baku against Arsenal.

Frankfurt fans stayed behind singing after the match, paying a moving tribute to their team for a brilliant performance not just at Stamford Bridge but in the Europa League as a whole over the last 11 months.

Check out the incredible scenes below, via Twitter.

Just listen to Eintracht Frankfurt fans. How they celebrate their team, after such a cruel defeat. Journey, fans, club. All incredible. (Video: @mjdasilva)pic.twitter.com/Q2OtKrtZto — DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 9, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League run ends at Stamford Bridge. But, what a run, what fans, what a club. pic.twitter.com/sL4RlLfrMw — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 9, 2019