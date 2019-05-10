West Ham tipped to land new signings imminently to bolster Pellegrini’s squad

West Ham are reportedly wasting no time in getting their summer transfer business done as it’s claimed they could be wrapping up deals before the end of the month.

The Hammers will hope to secure three points against Watford on Sunday in the final game of the Premier League campaign, with a win potentially pushing them up into the top half of the table.

SEE MORE: West Ham prepare stunning QUADRUPLE transfer raid on Premier League rivals

That will arguably be considered a decent campaign for Manuel Pellegrini, but the expectation will undoubtedly be for the club to push on from there and start to climb the table next season.

In order to do so, the Chilean tactician will need reinforcements, and according to Hammers.news, they could be set to arrive and sooner than fans would have expected.

“The club is working hard on six possible signings for next season and the big hope is that one or two could be brought to a head within a fortnight,” a source at Claret & Hugh is quoted as saying.

It’s claimed that signings could be completed by the end of May, and while the window opens later this summer, it’s an interesting strategy from West Ham to get their business done as early as possible.

If accurate, that would give any new arrivals the maximum amount of time possible to settle at West Ham and under Pellegrini, and so it remains to be seen which new faces arrive at the club in the coming weeks and months to add to the quality already available.