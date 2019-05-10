‘Would be massive’ – These Liverpool fans would LOVE to see raid on Barcelona

Barcelona’s capitulation at Liverpool on Tuesday night could reportedly play a part in forcing the La Liga champions into a squad overhaul this summer.

According to AS, up to 10 Barcelona players could be set for the exit door this summer, with defender Samuel Umtiti included in that list.

SEE MORE: Video: New footage shows Henderson stepping in as Messi clashes with Robertson

The Frenchman has been limited to just 14 appearances so far this season, with a troublesome knee injury keeping him sidelined for a significant part of the campaign.

With that in mind coupled with the emergence of Clement Lenglet beside Gerard Pique, it has raised question marks over Umtiti’s future at the Nou Camp, and judging from the reaction below, the World Cup winner could be a popular addition at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has defensive rock Virgil van Dijk as an ever-present in his starting line-up, while Joel Matip has stepped in during Joe Gomez’s absence due to injury and Dejan Lovren is also an option.

However, adding a player of the quality of Umtiti with the experience that he also has could be a huge move for Liverpool to solidify their backline and go from strength to strength at both ends of the pitch.

Time will tell if a swoop materialises, but the fans below would certainly be in favour of Umtiti being the one signed of the Barcelona players said to be on their way out this summer.

Barcelona are open to selling at least 10 players after their shock UCL exit to Liverpool. As well as Coutinho, Barca chiefs are keen to sell Rakitic, Umtiti, Malcom, Gomes, Cillessen, Vermaelen, Rafinha, Turan and Denis Suarez. [Sport] Any you’d like to see at Anfield? ? pic.twitter.com/NK1jURg3G6 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 9, 2019

Definitely Umtiti and Rakitic class players — Bubs129 (@bubs129) May 9, 2019

Umtiti and Van Dijk what a partnership — Umar Salim (@Umzsal) May 9, 2019

Umtiti would be MASSIVE — Chino R (@chinorz11) May 9, 2019

if we cant get de ligt then umtiti — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) May 9, 2019

Umtiti as a lovren replacement — ? ( was @BrazilanNo1) (@Matip_mafia) May 10, 2019

I’d take Umtiti without a doubt — Rommel Martinez (@romyupi05) May 9, 2019

umtiti and malcolm — Mr Q (@Mister_Q26) May 10, 2019

Umtiti perhaps, none of the rest. — Kaushik Majumdar (@kkmajumdar) May 10, 2019

Umtiti pls ? — Paul Vooght (@ScooterVooght) May 9, 2019