Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a transfer blow as it’s been claimed that Jadon Sancho will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 19-year-old has been in stunning form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists in 41 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

While it looks as though it may not be enough to secure a league title, it has arguably proven his decision to move abroad for a more prominent role and a chance to impress to be the correct one.

With that in mind, The Sun now report that Dortmund are confident that Sancho will not seek a departure this summer, and intend on planning around him ahead of next season.

From their perspective, they’ll surely be desperate to keep him at the club given his impact this season as well as the fact that it’s suggested he now has a £100m valuation, which could only increase if he continues to impress next year.

For Sancho, he has a big role at a European giant and has broken into the England squad, and so it could be argued that there’s little reason for him to move on so soon after joining.

In contrast, it will be a blow for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if accurate, as ultimately the Red Devils need reinforcements this summer to build for a brighter future under the Norwegian tactician.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification and with no trophies to show for their efforts this season, it has been a campaign to forget, one that supporters will hope becomes a distant memory after the arrivals of key signings this summer to bolster their chances of competing moving forward.

Given Sancho’s technical quality, creativity, energy and goal threat in the final third, he could have been an exciting addition at Man Utd, but based on the report above, it sounds unlikely to happen this summer at least.