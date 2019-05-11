Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Joao Felix, as the player is set to stay with Benfica this summer.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who state that the player, whose asking price is €120M, has informed his agent and Benfica that he has his heart set on playing for the Portuguese giants next season, news that will not be good from Man United’s point of view.

The same report from Don Balon also note that United are one of many clubs interested in signing the youngster, thus this decision from the player himself is one that certainly won’t please the Red Devils at all.

United haven’t been far from tragic this season, and it’s clear to see that the club need to spend big in the summer in order to get their squad back to what it was.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge job on his hands if he’s to get United back challenging on all fronts in the coming seasons, and it seems like the club had their eyes on Felix as one of their summer signings.

However, given this report, it doesn’t seem like the forward will be going anywhere anytime soon.

Felix has been on fire for Benfica this season, scoring 18 and assisting 11 in all competitions for the Portuguese giants, a really impressive return for a 19-year-old.

And it looks like Benfica fans will still be able to enjoy Felix’s exploits for at least another season if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.