Barcelona have confirmed their squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash against Getafe, some of Barcelona’s biggest stars will miss the clash with injuries.

The Blaugrana are tasked with making a statement after suffering a shocking 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night, the Catalan giants crashed out of the Champions League despite having a three-goal lead heading into the second-leg.

Barcelona will be missing Arthur, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha due to injuries, as well as this Kevin-Prince Boateng and Thomas Vermaelen have been left out and Barca B hot prospects Abel Ruiz and Riqui Puig take their place in the squad.

Earlier today Ernesto Valverde revealed that he would be staying on as Barcelona’s manager next season, check out how fans reacted to the 55-year-old’s comments in the pre-match press conference.

Check out Barcelona’s confirmed squad below:

Arthur’s injury was announced earlier today by the club, the midfielder came off the bench to play for around 15 minutes against Liverpool on Tuesday night:

MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT @arthurhromelo has discomfort in his pelvis. He will not train and his availability will be determined by his recovery. pic.twitter.com/wYksJVlJBq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2019

Check out some reaction to the squad announcement, fans aren’t going to forget the loss against Liverpool very easily, a large portion of the fanbase are calling for Valverde to be sacked:

I encourage everyone to continue these #ValverdeOut Tweets until that bottler is gone. And don’t stop it after we win CDR again. This man just doesn’t fit at Barca. He’s a completely anti-Barca manager with all aspects and sooner he’s gone the better it’s for the future of Barça! — Blaugrana Nation (@Blaugranarealm) May 11, 2019

Give three points away for getafe to secure its place in ucl, maybe they will perform well more than we done — AMJAD Culé (@o_Firmino) May 11, 2019

If Valverde stays, I wont watch the next CL.

But I’ll always support Barca till I die.

Visca el Barca. — Om Parghale (@OmParghale) May 11, 2019

So disappointed with the team RIGHT NOW, I am boycotting Barca until next season. — Sam Galvez (@MrBarcaKid) May 11, 2019

Literally the only thing we need is LA RESIGNATION — Madeeha S. (@Madeeha__S) May 11, 2019

Although Barcelona have already won the league, tomorrow’s game is massive, the Catalan giants need to make a statement after being thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool.