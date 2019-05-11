Barcelona enlist help of Blaugrana superstar to assist club in attempts to seal €120M transfer

Barcelona have enlisted the help of superstar defender Gerard Pique, as they look to seal a deal to bring Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to the club this summer.

According to Don Balon, Barca have given the task of trying to convince Greizmann to swap Madrid for Catalonia to Pique, with Le Parisien stating that the French international has a €120M release clause in his deal with Atleti, which expires on June 30th.

Barcelona could definitely do with a new world class striking option to choose from next season, especially given the fact that Luis Suarez is getting on a bit and won’t be able to compete at the highest level for much longer.

The Uruguayan is 32 now,and is thus fast approaching the twilight years of his career, something that means the Blaugrana are going to have to seek a replacement for the forward in the near future, and it looks like the man they’ve chosen to do this is Griezmann.

Griezmann has shown during his time with Atletico and France that he’s one of the best forwards on the planet, and definitely has the ability to play up front for Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Co.

Following this report, it seems like the club will be relying on Pique to do them a solid and help convince Griezmann to swap Atletico for Barca in the summer, something we’re sure all Barca fans want to see happen.