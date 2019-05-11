Barcelona eyeing second raid on Ajax with €135m duo in their sights this summer

Barcelona have already secured a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this summer, but they could reportedly return for two more star men.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Catalan giants have already sealed De Jong’s arrival in a €75m+ move, adding a key figure in midfield with a long-term vision in mind.

However, their spending spree this summer could continue at Ajax, as it’s now been suggested that two more of the Eredivisie outfit’s prized assets are on their radar.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have pushed on with talks over Matthijs de Ligt, although it’s noted that it will likely cost a similar fee of around €75m to prise him away from Amsterdam this summer.

Nevertheless, with contacts continuing between the two clubs, that will surely put Barca in a strong position ahead of the mentioned competition to secure the 19-year-old’s signature, and he has been equally as impressive as De Jong this season in particular to warrant such a move.

That’s not the end of it though, as Mundo Deportivo add that Donny van de Beek is also a target as the 22-year-old has been an influential figure for Erik ten Hag’s side this season too.

The Dutchman has bagged 16 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances for the Dutch giants this season, who could see their talented and exciting young group ripped apart in the summer transfer window.

As per Marca, Van de Beek is expected to cost around €60m, and with the report adding that Real Madrid were paired with an interest in him as an alternative option to Paul Pogba, it could be a blow to Zinedine Zidane’s plans if Barcelona do hold a serious interest in the playmaker to take him to the Nou Camp along with De Jong and De Ligt.