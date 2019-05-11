Barcelona eyeing transfer of €45M winger as potential Philippe Coutinho replacement, €35M ace also an option

Barcelona are reportedly after a replacement for Brazilian superstar Philippe Coutinho this summer, and the club have singled out two players they want to do this.

Coutinho has struggled massively for Barca this year, with the winger only manging to contribute a total seven goals and assist in all competitions, a total that’s just one more than defender Gerard Pique.

It’s clear for all to see that Barca should cash in on Coutinho before it’s too late, and it seems like this viewpoint is also shared by the club themselves.

According to Don Balon, Coutinho has the potential to leave the Nou Camp this summer, with the club reportedly already on the lookout for a replacement for him.

It’s also noted that Ernesto Valverde’s side are interested in both PSV ace Hirving Lozano and Real Betis star Diego Lainez Leyva, with both of these potential signings being given the approval of Luis Suarez.

Don Balon’s report further states that Lozano’s price tag currently sits at around €45M, with Leyva’s price tag being a little cheaper at €35M.

Either Lozano or Leyva would surely be welcome signings at Barcelona if it meant that Coutinho was to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona are going to have to think about reinforcing their attacking options in the near future given the fact that Luis Suarez and Messi are both approaching the twilight years of their careers.

And it seems like the club could be on their way to doing this with the acquisitions of either Lozano of Leyva this summer…