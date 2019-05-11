Barcelona set to miss out on €80M target to Manchester City should club fail to make this one key change

Barcelona are set to miss out on the signing of Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester City should the club fail to get rid of Ernesto Valverde as their manager.

Valverde has come under heavy criticism recently for the club’s shocking Champions League exit to Liverpool earlier this week, with a whole host of fans calling for the Spanish giants to bin off their manager whilst they can.

And it seems like the club are set to miss out on one of their top transfer targets this summer should they fail to get rid of the Spaniard in the near future.

According to Don Balon, should the club keep Valverde on as manager for the time being, they are set to miss out on De Ligt, who will sign for Man City instead.

The report also states that Barca have kept in contact with the player’s agent, something that implies the club are more than keen to bring the player in this summer.

De Ligt would be a fantastic signing for Barca, as his ability on the ball and composure when in possession would see him fit in perfectly at the Spanish giants should he end up signing for them.

Another report from Don Balon has also stated that Barca have already agreed an €80m deal for De Ligt, however it looks like this deal could fall through should they not get rid of Valverde.

Getting rid of a manager just to sign a player is something that is largely unheard of in football, and we’d be very surprise to see Barca sack Valverde just so they can sign De Ligt.

However, if football has proven one thing recently, it’s that in this sport, absolutely anything can happen.