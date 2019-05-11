Mauricio Pochettino continues to do hugely impressive work at Tottenham, but the club could become growingly concerned over his latest comments.

Aside from guiding Spurs to another top-four finish in the Premier League this season, they’ve reached the Champions League final where they’ll face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

In turn, given the budget and lack of signings he’s had to deal with compared to their big-spending rivals, Pochettino deserves a huge amount of credit and respect for the job that he has done in north London.

However, following on from securing such impressive results, the Argentine tactician has now seemingly issued a warning to the Tottenham hierarchy that he needs more in the way of planning on how to keep them in their current position to seemingly convince him to stay on and lead them to greater heights.

“I am not open to start a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent,” he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“I know very well how this business works. And we know we need to operate in a different way – that doesn’t mean to spend more or less money.

“But if we expect every season to be in the final of the Champions League, we need to create a plan. And the plan maybe is different to what has happened in the last five years.

“If we believe that if we operate in the same way that we have operated in the last five years we are going to be every season in the final of the Champions League, and in the top four and competing against projects like Liverpool or Manchester City or Manchester United, I think we are very naive.”

Ultimately, it sounds as though he wants reinforcements this summer to help Tottenham to continue to build and improve and make challenging for major honours an expectation rather than a hope.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean splashing out big money on marquee names, they clearly need more to take that next step and stay there, while keeping his influential players at the club this summer is also a necessity to build.

Time will tell if he is given what he desires by the hierarchy, but it will surely be a concern for Tottenham fans to hear him say such things, as it does arguably raise doubts over his long-term future if he isn’t given the backing that he desires and deserves to match his ambitions and bring success to Spurs on a regular basis.