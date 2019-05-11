The infamous ‘Spygate’ scandal will once again resurface when Derby County host Leeds United in Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg. (KO 17:15).



Derby v Leeds

Saturday May 11th 2019 KO 17:15

Saturday May 11th 2019 KO 17:15 Where Can I watch Live Streaming?

Following Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over West Brom in the early Saturday kickoff, attention now turns to second semi final as Leeds utd take the trip to Pride park to face Derby.

Frank Lampard’s Derby will be full of confidence coming into the game after securing their playoff spot with a convincing second half comeback in a 3-1 win over West Brom on the final day of the season.

Leeds, on the other hand, have been a little up and down and will be looking to regroup and go again following the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion.

Failing to win any of their last four games, Biesla’s side suffered their worst run of form all season at the worst possible time.

From at one stage looking like they were going to win the title to missing out on automatic promotion, Leeds have had a terrible end to their campaign. But lucky for them they’ve another chance of ensuring their hard work throughout the season doesn’t go to waste.

Neither side has had experienced much luck historically in the playoffs, though. Leeds have never been promoted via this route, while Derby, the nearly men, have failed to go up six out of the seven times they’ve reached the playoffs.

Having won both league encounters with the Rams by an aggregate score of 6-1, Leeds head into the first leg 4/7 favourites to reach Wembley, which is a surprise considering their recent form.

Derby, unbeaten in six league outings, are 7/4 to reach the playoff final and 12/5 to win Saturday’s clash and take an advantage to Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford will serve the last of his two game ban, which means Kemar Roofe is expected to start up front for Leeds. The striker has already bagged three goals against Saturday’s opposition so far this season and he’s 15/8 to score anytime.

Harry Wilson is Derby’s top goal scorer this season with 17 goals and he’s 9/1 to open the scoring at Pride Park.

Leeds have scored in each of their last five encounters with Derby and they’re 31/20 to score one or more goals.

Can Leeds recapture their excellent form and end the season in style or will Frank Lampard’s youthful side finally get one over Bielsa and co? Whatever happens it’s set to be an interesting encounter.

Despite playing away from home and being in terrible form Leeds are 7/5 favourites to win on Saturday, the draw is 11/5 and the hosts are excellent value at 12/5.

