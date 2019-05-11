Double swoop: Tottenham paired with Barcelona misfit and Championship starlet

Tottenham could reportedly reignite their interest in Barcelona misfit Rafinha this summer, while they are linked with Bolton starlet Luca Connell too.

Mauricio Pochettino has enjoyed another impressive campaign at the helm, guiding Spurs to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the Champions League final.

While he’ll hope to end the season with a major trophy, it will be important that Tottenham add reinforcements this summer to maintain their progress and continue to compete for top honours.

As reported by HITC, it’s suggested that with Rafinha’s price-tag set to drop from €30m this summer, the Barcelona misfit could be targeted by Tottenham again having had a long-standing interest in him.

Having impressed during a previous loan spell at Inter last season, it could arguably be a sensible addition for Spurs, but time will tell if they can wrap up a deal.

In addition to that, Football Insider report that Tottenham have made an offer for Bolton youngster Luca Connell, with the 18-year-old said to have significant interest in him from various clubs.

The versatile ace will be available on a free transfer this summer, and so with Pochettino’s reputation for improving talented young players in mind, signing a promising individual like Connell could be a shrewd bit of business which doesn’t initially make many headlines.