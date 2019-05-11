€50m+ rated Liverpool star emerges on Barcelona transfer radar

Barcelona are reportedly impressed by Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson having been able to have a close look at him in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine season at Anfield, not only with his defensive work to help the Reds boast the joint best defence in the Premier League having conceded just 22 goals in 37 games, but also for his attacking play.

Robertson has contributed 13 assists in 46 appearances, and with both facets of his game in mind, he’s arguably the ideal type of full-back that Barcelona would naturally want in their side given their style of play and tactical set up.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Scottish international has impressed the Catalan giants hierarchy with his form, and so a link has seemingly been made.

However, it’s added that a deal is highly unlikely to prise him away from Anfield, as his current contract runs until 2024 and he’s said to be valued in excess of €50m.

Further, with Liverpool still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title this season, coupled with a date in the Champions League final on June 1 against Tottenham in Madrid, there is arguably no reason why Robertson would seek an exit from the Merseyside giants at this time.

He continues to play a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and so it would be a huge surprise to see Barcelona even try to convince Liverpool to sell.

Nevertheless, it is a problem area for coach Ernesto Valverde, as with Jordi Alba turning 31 next year and with a shortage of quality depth behind him to fill in at left-back, Barcelona are certainly in need of reinforcements in that department.

With that in mind, it’s understandable why the transfer link has been made, but it would come as no surprise if they were forced to look elsewhere.