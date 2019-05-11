‘He bleeds Arsenal red’ – Agent of Gunners ace insists he’ll stay until at least 2021

The agent of Mesut Ozil has insisted that his client has no intention of leaving Arsenal this summer and reiterated his commitment to the club.

The 30-year-old hasn’t always been a regular starter for the Gunners this season, with Unai Emery often leaving him out of his side in his first season in charge at the Emirates.

Ozil has been limited to 34 appearances this campaign, but he has shown his class at times with six goals and three assists.

Given his reduced role under the Spanish tactician, question marks have been raised as the year has gone on over whether or not the creative ace would remain at Arsenal for the long-term future, but it appears as though he has no doubts as to where he wants to be moving forward.

Speaking to Turkish Football, his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, addressed Ozil’s future at the Emirates, and has insisted that the playmaker will not be going anywhere.

“One thing I can guarantee is Mesut’s loyalty,” Sogut is quoted as saying. “His mind is focused on Arsenal, and Arsenal only. Mesut bleeds Arsenal red, and respecting his contract is a certainty. He’ll be staying at Arsenal until at least 2021, and the fans need not to worry about the gossip that may come this summer.

“He has found a place he feels welcome and believes he has a lot more to give.”

Should that be the case, Ozil will be desperate to secure a more prominent role under Emery next season, although it remains to be seen if the club are open to offers this summer regardless of their star’s wishes.

Having lost Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus though, it’s unlikely that they’ll risk offloading Ozil too unless they can bring in quality replacements first as they look to overcome the disappointment of missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League by beating Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 29.