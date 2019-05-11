Menu

‘Huge mistake’ – These Chelsea fans react to contract news, but others support decision

Chelsea have officially confirmed that David Luiz has penned a new contract to keep him at the club until 2021, but the decision has sparked a mixed response.

The Brazilian ace has enjoyed two spells at Stamford Bridge, returning from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, while making himself an ever-present under Maurizio Sarri again this season.

Luiz has made 48 appearances under the Italian tactician, and as confirmed by the club, they have agreed on new terms to extend his stay at Chelsea until 2021.

There wasn’t a wholly positive response to the announcement though, as seen in the tweets below, with many fans questioning the decision to offer the veteran a longer stay.

Not only due to the impact it will have on others getting minutes next season, but also because of the question marks over the 32-year-old’s defending as he has been guilty of being vulnerable at times again this year.

However, others supported the decision, especially in light of Chelsea’s transfer ban, which could prevent them from making any new signings in the next two windows.

With that in mind, it will surely be crucial for Sarri to keep the current squad together to have enough quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts next season, and perhaps with others returning from loan spells elsewhere, Luiz could yet be considered depth moving forward.

In turn, it seems like a sensible decision from Chelsea in context, but time will tell if their faith in Luiz is rewarded with key performances on the pitch, as well as being a positive influence in the dressing room too given his experience and winning pedigree.

Nevertheless, having had an apparent rule in place for players over 30 and not offering them long-term deals, it’s a surprise to some that it’s Luiz who has seemingly broken the mould at the club.

