Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that he will remain as Blaugrana boss next season, some fans haven’t taken too kindly to the news.

Pressure mounted on Valverde after Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, Barcelona had a 3-0 lead heading into the second-leg of the tie but were demolished 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the second-leg.

To make matters worse, Barcelona were knocked out of the competition in a similarly shocking fashion against Roma last season.

Barcelona haven’t won the Champions League since the 2014/15 season, the Camp Nou outfit can’t prove themselves as the best club in the world without winning this competition very soon.

Here’s what Valverde had to say in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Getafe tomorrow:

Thread: Valverde's press conference ahead of tomorrow's game against Getafe. Valverde: "I have the strength to continue. It's not the time to hide. I've talked with the president. I got the trust of the directors." pic.twitter.com/dVrbdZF5ov — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 11, 2019

Valverde: “Yes, I will stay at Barcelona next season. I am fine and excited to continue here.” — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 11, 2019

Some fans were disappointed with the news that Valverde would remain as Barcelona’s manager and took to social media to express their concerns:

Valverde the definition of shameless — MH (@MH2j1411) May 11, 2019

As long as Valverde is coach.. Ain't watching Barcelona football next season… — Messita? (@Rheeta_xo) May 11, 2019

Even Avengers cant save us now.. — daviesh.hamal (@davieshhamal) May 11, 2019

I’m done with this useless board — Mothusi (@Mothuci) May 11, 2019

This is gotta be some kind of sick joke. Is this serious? — Rolando (@roloram810) May 11, 2019

Abolsute disgrace and cowardly. The blokes flopped twice in 2 seasons on matches that really mattered. — BEN MORTIMER (@mortimer_ben) May 11, 2019

1 year of mediocrity again.. — hello (@itsbimoo) May 11, 2019

I can’t believe Valverde is staying another season. Like damn. — Tony ? (@FCBTony_) May 11, 2019

Barcelona looked like the favourites for the Champions League for most of the season, the Catalan giants could rue their missed chance to advance to the final and win the competition this year.

With Zinedine Zidane back at Real Madrid and Liverpool and Manchester City going from strength to strength, competition for the coveted trophy will be even more fierce next season.