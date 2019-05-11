Menu

‘Is this serious?’ – These Barcelona fans react to Valverde confirming that he’ll remain as manager

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that he will remain as Blaugrana boss next season, some fans haven’t taken too kindly to the news.

Pressure mounted on Valverde after Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, Barcelona had a 3-0 lead heading into the second-leg of the tie but were demolished 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the second-leg.

To make matters worse, Barcelona were knocked out of the competition in a similarly shocking fashion against Roma last season.

Barcelona haven’t won the Champions League since the 2014/15 season, the Camp Nou outfit can’t prove themselves as the best club in the world without winning this competition very soon.

Here’s what Valverde had to say in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Getafe tomorrow:

Some fans were disappointed with the news that Valverde would remain as Barcelona’s manager and took to social media to express their concerns:

Barcelona looked like the favourites for the Champions League for most of the season, the Catalan giants could rue their missed chance to advance to the final and win the competition this year.

With Zinedine Zidane back at Real Madrid and Liverpool and Manchester City going from strength to strength, competition for the coveted trophy will be even more fierce next season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ernesto Valverde