Leeds Utd could land HUGE windfall if they secure Premier League promotion

Leeds Utd will battle it out in the Championship playoffs over the next two weeks, and a huge windfall could await them if they return to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side face Derby County in the semi-finals, and should they advance past Frank Lampard’s men, they’ll take on either Aston Villa or West Bromwich Albion at Wembley.

SEE MORE: Ex-Leeds Utd ace fears promotion failure will result in loss of influential figure

As noted by Football Insider, should they win their next three games and secure a return back to the top flight of English football, they could net a huge £177m windfall.

It’s suggested that £94.7m of that figure will come from TV revenue, while parachute payments in excess of £80m would be dished out if they suffered an immediate relegation.

In turn, that details the huge ramifications of failing to gain promotion, and so Leeds fans will be desperate to end their staggering 15-year hiatus from the Premier League this time round.

Having tailed off towards the end of the season to finish third with Sheffield United landing the second automatic promotion spot, Bielsa will hope that his squad can regroup and go again over the next three outings to ensure that they’ve ultimately delivered on the objective before the season started.