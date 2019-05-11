Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira has made no secret of his desire to see Youri Tielemans secure a permanent move to the King Power Stadium.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Foxes from Monaco, but he has certainly made a positive impact with three goals and five assists in 12 Premier League outings.

As per the Daily Mail, it could take a £40m fee to make his move permanent this summer, which in itself could be a stumbling block to a deal if Tielemans is keen on the switch.

However, Pereira has insisted that he hopes to see the Belgian ace back at the club for pre-season, having talked up his influence on the side since his arrival in January.

“Yeah (we want him to stay),” he is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. “He’s a very good player and he’s helped us a lot since he came here.

“He’s a player that’s easy to play with, he always wants the ball and likes to play. That’s helped us.

“We talk with him and ask his situation, but it’s something that the club, him and his parent club have to discuss what’s best.”

Time will tell what the outcome of those discussions are, but with Brendan Rodgers coming in and doing an impressive job thus far, he will also hope to keep Tielemans at the club to play a key role in his preferred playing style.

Having settled so well, losing him at the end of the season and having to bring in another player to try and replicate or replace what he offered the team will be a transfer headache that Leicester could arguably do without.

Nevertheless, it’s a hefty fee for the club to splash out, and so it remains to be seen if Tielemans has done enough to convince the hierarchy to spend big.