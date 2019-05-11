Man Utd joined by Arsenal, Chelsea in bid to land £60m-rated PL star this summer

Man Utd will reportedly face stiff competition in their possible bid to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.

As noted by the Telegraph last year, the Red Devils were said to be keen on signing the England international last summer, but evidently that swoop failed to materialise.

Having failed to address their defence with key reinforcements, Man Utd have gone on to concede 52 goals in 37 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the table.

With that in mind, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be eager to shore his backline up over the summer, and it appears as though Maguire is still on their radar.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old is also now wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham as well as the Red Devils, and Leicester could demand up to £60m for him.

Naturally, Chelsea’s involvement in this potential transfer scrap depends on whether or not they can overturn their transfer ban, as if they fail to do that, it will be a boost for their rivals.

Maguire has had another impressive season, making 31 appearances for the Foxes while taking his tally of England caps up to 18 as he appears set to play a fundamental role for club and country moving forward.

However, time will tell if Brendan Rodgers loses his defensive ace this summer, with Arsenal’s defensive record almost as bad as Man Utd’s, thus suggesting that they could be the biggest threat to Solskjaer’s plans to strengthen.

It’s a crucial summer for United, as having ended this campaign trophy-less and outside of the top four, they can ill-afford to get their signings wrong in the window if they wish to start competing again next season.