Conference Premier side AFC Fylde narrowly avoided going bankrupt after the club’s accountant stole £240,000 and went on a drug-fuelled shopping spree.

According to BBC News, Andrew Barnbrook, from Bispham, Lancashire stole £240,000 from AFC Fylde and then proceeded to use the funds on cocaine, a live sex cam model and expensive gifts.

The disgraced financial director also used the money to fund online gambling and an expensive ‘champagne lifestyle’, as per BBC Sport.

Preston Crown Court heard that the National League side only managed to stay afloat after borrowing money.

38-year-old Barnbrook was sentenced to 32 months in jail after admitting the theft.

The most surprising revelation from the ordeal was that Barnbrook spent between £50,000 and £70,000 on lavish gifts for a live sex webcam model, as well as the expensive gifts the webcam sessions cost a hefty £8 a minute.

Fylde finished in the National League Premier’s playoff spots and the side are contesting Salford City in the playoff final for a space in the football league.