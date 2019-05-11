Danny Mills believes that Tottenham are already planning for the summer and have up to three targets in mind to bolster the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a brilliant job again this season, securing a top-four finish in the Premier League while guiding Spurs to the Champions League final.

In turn, given the lack of spending in recent windows with investment arguably going towards the club’s new stadium, this summer could be a pivotal moment for Tottenham.

Pochettino will surely expect reinforcements to ensure that they can build on their progress this year, in order to ensure that they continue to compete for major honours.

Mills believes that Tottenham may well have their targets lined up already, albeit he expects them to be shrewd pieces of business as opposed to major additions.

“They have done unbelievably well but Pochettino needs funds to strengthen that squad,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Pochettino is a very clever manager and will already be making transfer plans, regardless of what happens in the final. Tottenham will have two to three new signings already identified and lined up.

“They might be a little bit off the radar and left field. They are not going to be bringing in ready-made superstars as they won’t pay the transfer fees and wages.”

Unsurprisingly like every other club heading into the summer, Tottenham have been linked with various names across Europe, but it remains to be seen who arrives.

Equally as important will be their ability to keep their top players at the club, as Pochettino will want to strengthen and improve on what he already has at his disposal rather than trying to replace key stars heading for a departure.