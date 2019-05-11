Pundit urges Chelsea to consider raid on PL outfit for potential Sarri replacement

Paul Merson has insisted that Chelsea should target Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers if Maurizio Sarri exits the club this summer.

It’s easy to understand why Merson has made the suggestion, as not only does Rodgers have experience at the highest level following stints with Liverpool and Celtic, but he has done a very impressive job at the King Power Stadium in a short space of time.

SEE MORE: ‘Huge mistake’ – These Chelsea fans react to contract news, but others support decision

However, that could work against Chelsea too, as having only just started his new project with the Foxes, it’s unlikely that he will walk away so soon and the club will surely be desperate to hold onto him and continue to build this summer to improve next year.

Merson though believes that if a managerial change is made at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea would be wise to try and prise Rodgers away from Leicester.

“Chelsea missed a trick not getting Brendan Rodgers and they should go back in for him this summer if Maurizio Sarri goes,” he told Starsport. “They should pay whatever it costs to get him because he is a perfect fit for Chelsea. He knows the club, plays good football, and is used to the pressure of managing in a tough environment.

“I think he’s doing a great job and people were wrong to write him off after it all went sour at Liverpool. He’s rediscovered himself at Celtic and now he’s back in the Premier League.

“Sarri has just taken Chelsea into another final and he’s got them back into the Champions League, which is always the minimum requirement. But is it enough? I’m not sure.”

Sarri arguably deserves a great deal of credit for the achievements listed by Merson above, as despite being under intense scrutiny, pressure and criticism at times this season, the fact remains that he has secured a top-four finish and could yet win a major trophy.

That would surely be considered a success by most as far as a first season in charge goes, especially given he had a huge task in trying to transform Chelsea’s playing style.

In turn, it remains to be seen if it’s enough to earn him another season in charge at Chelsea, or if indeed the hierarchy choose to make a change this summer.