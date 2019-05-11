Real Madrid eye transfer of exciting €45m-rated defender

Real Madrid have identified the potential successor to left-back Marcelo, the Spanish giants are interested in signing this €45m-rated star.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Madrid have identified Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy as their prime target for the left-back position, this season 30-year-old Marcelo has been disastrous for Los Blancos and for most of the second-half of the season, youngster Sergio Reguilon has been the first-choice left-back.

Madrid have also formally started the negotiations with Lyon by sending two delegates to France in order to establish the first piece of contact between the two clubs for Mendy’s signature.

Mendy would be a great replacement for Marcelo, the one-time France international fits the mould of the modern athletic and attacking full-back.

Marca also reported that Los Blancos head honcho Zinedine Zidane was keen on arranging a loan move for youngster Sergio Reguilon next season, thereby paving the way for Mendy to move to the Bernabeu and challenge Marcelo for a starting berth.