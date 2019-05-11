Real Madrid eyeing up bargain €12M transfer of La Liga star as potential replacement for key Los Blancos squad member

Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for Sevilla and Spain shot-stopper Sergio Rico as a replacement for current squad member Keylor Navas.

Navas has been a reliable servant for Los Blancos over the years, proving to be pivotal in his side’s run of winning three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

However despite this, it seems like the ‘keeper could be heading out the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu according to Don Balon, and it seems like the club have already singled out a potential replacement for him.

The same report states that Rico would cost €12M at most, and is open to the idea of being a back-up ‘keeper for Real, something that makes him somewhat of an ideal signing.

Rico has been impressive during his loan spell with Fulham this season despite the club’s overall shortcomings.

The Spaniard has already shown during his time with Sevilla that he has what it takes to compete against the very best teams that La Liga has to offer, another aspect that makes him an ideal signing for Real to make.

Losing Navas will be a hard blow for Real to take, however bringing in a ‘keeper of Navas’ quality for a lowly price of €12M seems like an opportunity that’s too good to miss.

Will Los Bancos look to replace Navas with Rico in the summer coming up? We’ll just have to wait and see…