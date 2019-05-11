Romelu Lukaku eyed as Antonio Conte’s big signing if he lands job at Euro giants

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been earmarked as Antonio Conte’s marquee signing if he takes charge at Inter this summer.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, with a return to coaching being touted ahead of the new campaign in August.

SEE MORE: Man Utd joined by Arsenal, Chelsea in bid to land £60m-rated PL star this summer

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s been claimed that he could have a three-year contract in place to join Inter, and as part of their plan moving forward, Lukaku could be eyed as their big signing to bolster their attack.

It remains to be seen if that materialises and if it garners a positive response from the Inter faithful, as Lukaku will be coming off the back of a disappointing campaign with Man Utd.

The 25-year-old has managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils this season, while he has also struggled at times to even keep his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether he could be considered a key reinforcement, although perhaps with the slower tempo in Italy, he could use his physical attributes and goalscoring instincts to greater effect.

Inter will perhaps be forced into the market for a new striker this summer, with Mauro Icardi’s future remaining uncertain after he was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season amid an ongoing wait for developments in renewal talks.

As noted by AS, the Argentine international has been linked with a move to rivals Juventus, and so should he move on, Lukaku could be the man to fill the void with Conte at the helm hoping to turn the Nerazzurri into Serie A title challengers.

Nevertheless, with nothing yet confirmed as far as Conte is concerned, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for a Man Utd exit to materialise for Lukaku this summer.