Triple swoop: West Ham scout trio at Euro giants ahead of summer

West Ham United are reportedly wasting no time in preparing for the summer transfer window as they’ve been linked with a triple raid on Porto.

The Hammers know that a win over Watford on Sunday could move them into the top half of the table as Manuel Pellegrini has enjoyed a decent start to life at the club.

However, they’ll want to push on next season and move up the standings, perhaps with a challenge for the European qualification spots the next target.

In order to do that, the Chilean tactician will arguably need reinforcements, and as reported by Claret & Hugh, via A Bola, they could arrive in the form of Porto trio Moussa Marega, Yacine Brahimi and Hector Herrera.

It’s added that West Ham will send scouts to take a closer look at the trio, but it remains to be seen if deals can be done this summer to sign them and add them all to Pellegrini’s squad.

Herrera could arguably be the easiest to land, as the 29-year-old’s current contract with the Portuguese giants will expire this summer and he has yet to agree on new terms.