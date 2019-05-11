Eden Hazard swept up at Chelsea’s end of season awards ceremony on Friday night, landing the Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.

The Belgian international was also named Players POTY, as he has enjoyed an excellent campaign which has led to Chelsea securing a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as a place in the Europa League final.

Hazard has bagged 19 goals and 16 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, as he seemingly relished playing under Maurizio Sarri this year at certain points, playing some of the best and most decisive football of his career to date.

However, as noted by talkSPORT, ongoing speculation continues to link him with a move to Real Madrid this summer, and so it remains to be seen if the Europa League final in Baku on May 29 is in fact his last game for the Blues.

Chelsea fans will surely love the video below though, as after accepting one of his awards, Hazard was heckled on stage by a fan shouting for him to sign a new contract. Hazard replied: “Where’s the pen?”

That led to cheers from the crowd, and while it could be interpreted as a major hint of his desire to stay, it surely won’t be overly reassuring for Chelsea fans until he has physically put pen to paper to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be desperate to see him stay, and perhaps there could still be time for him to sign a new deal, with his current contract set to end next year.

Coupled with Chelsea’s transfer ban, the last thing that they need is to lose their talisman this summer and be unable to bring in a replacement to soften the blow.

