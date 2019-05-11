Video: “Everything is possible” – What Jurgen Klopp said about Liverpool vs Barcelona before remarkable Reds comeback

Jurgen Klopp stated that “everything is possible” ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Barcelona in the Champions League that occurred earlier this week.

As seen in the video below, Klopp stated that ‘everything is possible’, something the Reds proved right during the 2nd leg of their Champions League clash vs Barcelona.

Jürgen Klopp before the Barcelona game. I love this man. My manager. ? pic.twitter.com/RF9cj05GaF — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) May 11, 2019

Liverpool ended up overturning a 3-0 deficit to advance into the final of the competition, providing us with one of the most amazing Champions League comebacks of all time.

And if this interview is anything to go off, it seemed like Jurgen Klopp knew they could do it all along.