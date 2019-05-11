Leeds United have taken the lead against Derby County in the 55th minute of today’s Championship playoff Semi-Final first-leg.

Marcelo Bielsa’s wonderful attacking football was on full display, Leeds passed the ball around expertly after a throw-in and Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison picked up the ball on the left-wing after playing a lovely one-two flick with one of his teammates.

The 22-year-old showed wonderful vision to play an inch-perfect pass into the path of talisman Kemar Roofe, the West Bromwich Albion academy graduate tucked away the chance perfectly to give The Peacocks the lead.

Check out the goal below:

L'ouverture du score de Leeds, signée Kemar Roofe pic.twitter.com/Zk8vruSnV4 — FR – EFL Championship (@freflchamp) May 11, 2019

Leeds will be looking to build on the lovely move that led to the opener and net themselves another goal against Frank Lampard’s side tonight.

Could this be the season that Leeds finally return to the Premier League?