Video: Neymar pulls off jaw-dropping skill for PSG vs Angers

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG superstar Neymar produced a sublime piece of skill in the French giants’ 2-1 win victory over Angers earlier today, only Neymar could pull something like this off.

Neymar stunned fans by kicking the ball up into the air and flicking it over a Angers players’ head, Neymar made the skill look so effortless.

Neymar enjoyed a good performance against Angers today, the Brazilian opened the scoring for PSG with a tidy finish.

Check out the Brazilian’s insane skill below:

It’s great to see Neymar playing with so much confidence so soon after his comeback from injury, the star will be hoping that PSG can advance further in the Champions League next season.

Despite all of the money that PSG have spent, it seems as though the coveted trophy is out of the French giants’ reach.

