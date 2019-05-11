Video: Stunning Conor Hourihane strike sparks Aston Villa comeback vs West Brom

Aston Villa were desperately searching for an equaliser against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and Conor Hourihane delivered one in some style.

Dwight Gayle had given the visitors the lead in the first half at Villa Park, silencing the home faithful in the crunch first leg of their Championship playoffs semi-final tie.

With Dean Smith’s side struggling to find a breakthrough, Hourihane was introduced after the break and made his impact in emphatic fashion.

As seen in the video below, the 28-year-old was set up perfectly by Jack Grealish with a well weighted pass, and he let fly from outside the box with his left foot and sent his effort sailing into the back of the net.

It sparked a huge turnaround for Villa, as after Grealish was brought down in the box just minutes later, Tammy Abraham put them 2-1 up from the spot as they hope to take an advantage into the second leg at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.