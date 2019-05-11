Video: Tammy Abraham bags 26th goal of season with brilliantly composed Aston Villa penalty

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham has been worth his weight in gold for Aston Villa this season, as he bagged another crucial goal for Dean Smith’s side.

Having fallen behind to Dwight Gayle’s opener in their Championship playoffs semi-final tie, Villa needed to respond to take an advantage into the second leg on Tuesday night.

Substitute Conor Hourihane sparked the comeback with a sensational strike, and Abraham was handed the opportunity to turn things around from the penalty spot after Jack Grealish was brought down in the box.

It was a decisive moment in the game for Villa, and as seen in the video below, Abraham didn’t disappoint to take his tally to 26 goals for the season.

That goal could prove pivotal to seeing off West Brom, but the tie certainly remains alive heading into the second leg at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

As for Abraham, parent club Chelsea will surely be impressed with the maturity and composure that he has shown this season coupled with the clinical edge he has provided Villa in the final third.

With their transfer ban in mind, it would surely come as no surprise if they opted to keep him at Stamford Bridge next season.