Menu

‘Whole club is a disgrace’ – These Man Utd fans fume as star officially confirms exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ander Herrera has officially confirmed his exit from Man Utd this summer in a farewell video posted by the club on social media.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and has since gone on to make 189 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Man Utd in touted pursuit of classy £100m-rated starlet

In that time he lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, while he was named the club’s Player of the Year in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, despite continuing to make a key impact this season with 28 outings in all competitions, his contract is set to expire this summer and with doubts over his future at Old Trafford for months, he has now posted an emotional goodbye video, as seen below.

That will undoubtedly be a big blow for United, as the Spaniard’s energy, commitment and tenacity will be missed in midfield, and will now certainly have to be replaced moving forward.

It remains to be seen where he goes next, but based on the tweets below, there were many angry Man Utd fans who weren’t the least bit impressed with the news having now been confirmed.

Many hit out at the hierarchy in particular for their decision making in terms of contracts for several key senior players, with Herrera evidently a popular figure at Old Trafford and a player that many deemed deserving of a new deal and important for the future.

However, an agreement evidently hasn’t been reached between the two parties and so he’ll now move on with Solskjaer certainly now having to enter the transfer market this summer to fill the void he leaves behind.

More Stories about Ander Herrera
More Stories Ander Herrera