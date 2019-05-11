Ander Herrera has officially confirmed his exit from Man Utd this summer in a farewell video posted by the club on social media.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and has since gone on to make 189 appearances for the club.

In that time he lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, while he was named the club’s Player of the Year in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, despite continuing to make a key impact this season with 28 outings in all competitions, his contract is set to expire this summer and with doubts over his future at Old Trafford for months, he has now posted an emotional goodbye video, as seen below.

That will undoubtedly be a big blow for United, as the Spaniard’s energy, commitment and tenacity will be missed in midfield, and will now certainly have to be replaced moving forward.

It remains to be seen where he goes next, but based on the tweets below, there were many angry Man Utd fans who weren’t the least bit impressed with the news having now been confirmed.

Many hit out at the hierarchy in particular for their decision making in terms of contracts for several key senior players, with Herrera evidently a popular figure at Old Trafford and a player that many deemed deserving of a new deal and important for the future.

However, an agreement evidently hasn’t been reached between the two parties and so he’ll now move on with Solskjaer certainly now having to enter the transfer market this summer to fill the void he leaves behind.

So we give new contracts to Young, Jones and Smalling, keep Sanchez who’s always either injured or just shit and give him 500k a week plus bonuses just for playing. The whole club is a disgrace — Todd Bartley (@ToddBartley1) May 11, 2019

Smalling, Jones, Young and Rojo (last year) all got long contract extensions but Herrera doesn’t?? Club is going backwards ?? — Pauly Hansson (@phansson784) May 11, 2019

What a joke of a club we are. Letting this man go while we still have Jones young darmian matic etc in the club and absolute joke. Finished with the club so i am???? — WarrenMUFC (@WarrXn7) May 11, 2019

Goodbye you wonderful man

One of the only players who got what it meant to be a united player

Thank you!! — Magic Mason (@GETINGREENWOOD) May 11, 2019

Best player for us post ferguson era ?? thanks for everything ander ?? I’m crying — Aswin Kumar (@draswin95) May 11, 2019

Absolutely gutted… This should not be happening. This is not the way we start our rebuild.. I hope there’s a massive boost around the corner because this is gut wrenching! Absolutely loved this guy, his character.. Style of play.. Passion.. Wore the shirt with pride! — Phil (@philstandish) May 11, 2019

the only passionate player in the team is now gone — . (@seuIrenist) May 11, 2019

You’ve been my favourite player these past few years. You play with passion and desire which is why you’ll be missed by us.

Gracias y adios mi amigo! — T?RRORIS?R (@Terroriser) May 11, 2019

i feel so bad??? but good luck he will forever Remain a Red??? — ERASTO STARK (@ErastusPunk) May 11, 2019

Contracts to jones young and smalling, but not this guy smh — Dougs??? (@DougieSaunders7) May 11, 2019

That’s it lads, keep paying Alexis £500K a week and let one of our best midfielders leave for free. Great work. — Tommy miles (@tasm94) May 11, 2019

Can’t believe we’re letting him go. The one player who fought for the badge constantly. Once a Red always a Red, we love you Ander! — Ifrha (@ifrha3) May 11, 2019

Good bye man. A player with a heart. Always giving 100% — AJUPS (@SAG_RGF) May 11, 2019