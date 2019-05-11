Paul Pogba has been relentlessly linked with Real Madrid in recent months, but it’s reported that he could have no option but to stay at Man Utd this summer.

As noted by the Telegraph last week, it had even been suggested that the French international was eager to push through a move at the end of the season, albeit the Red Devils had slapped a £160m price-tag on him.

Although his form has been quite erratic this season, Pogba has still managed to bag 16 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances for United.

Coupled with the likely exit of Ander Herrera with his current contract set to expire in June, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can ill-afford to lose another midfielder this summer, especially not if it’s arguably his best player in the squad in Pogba.

According to The Sun, Man Utd may well have just received a huge boost in their bid to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford, as it’s noted that FIFA have widened his agent’s ban from applying to just Italy to worldwide, thus stopping Mino Raiola from being involved in transfer deals for the majority of the summer.

As per FIFA’s site, Raiola will now be suspended for three months, and if taken from the date of the media release, that would mean he’s banned until August 9, a day after the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs.

In turn, that will be a huge blow for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane eyes a major overhaul of the squad this summer given the disappointing campaign that they’ve endured this year.

In contrast, barring any appeal or change in the suspension or perhaps a loophole found to still push Pogba towards the Bernabeu, that will surely mean Man Utd can begin to plan around their midfield talisman and strengthen rather than be concerned over having to fill the void if he moved on.