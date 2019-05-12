£70m Premier League striker eyed by Man United emerges as surprise transfer target for Champions League duo

Manchester United have been joined by Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in the transfer race for Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazilian completed a lucrative move from Watford to Everton last summer and has thrived in his debut season at Goodison Park, scoring 14 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and according to The Telegraph, Man United are considering an approach for the 22-year-old when the transfer market reopens.

However, the Red Devils may now face stiff competition for Richarlison, who has emerged as a surprise target for Champions League duo Atletico Madrid and PSG – as per The Daily Mirror.

The Mirror states any potential suitors will have to stump up around £70 million for the Toffees ace with the club’s senior officials hoping to keep hold of a prized asset for at least one more year.

United are eyeing several new stars ahead of a summer of major changes at Old Trafford and Richarlison is near the top of their list, but they might struggle to compete against two European superpowers.

Both Atletico and PSG can offer the Brazil international Champions League football, but the Red Devils have missed out on qualification for next season’s competition after finishing outside the Premier League’s top four.

The Mirror reports that Richarlison wants to play among Europe’s elite in order to boost his chances of a regular spot in the national team, which might mean he ends up leaving England in the coming weeks.

At the moment, United do not have the same powers of persuasion they once had, while PSG continue to win major titles year in year out – albeit in a less competitive league.

Atletico, meanwhile, have been one of the finest sides in Europe over the last five or six years and Richarlison could thrive in La Liga under the stewardship of master tactician Diego Simeone.

It remains to be seen where the Everton forward will end up plying his trade, but it seems unlikely he will be seen lining up at Old Trafford anytime soon.