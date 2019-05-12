(Photo) Alexis Sanchez speaks out after miserable season for Manchester United

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has sent an apology to the club’s fans on his Instagram page.
The Chile international has been a shocking failure in his time at Old Trafford, having joined from Arsenal midway through last season to much fanfare and hype.
However, Sanchez has badly gone missing for United, with the club losing 2-0 at home to Cardiff City today to cement a 6th place finish in the table.
Sanchez is bound to be one of the players targeted most by angry fans, but he’s taken this opportunity to try to set the record straight to an extent.
Fue una temporada muy complicada, pero ellos los fans, son los únicos que se merecen unas disculpas, te apoyan siempre a pesar de todo por este club. En lo personal, no jugué todo lo que esperaba, me lesioné de cosas que nunca me habían pasado. Hay cosas internas que la gente y periodistas hablan sin saber. Siempre fui profesional en todo sentido, ofrezco disculpas a los fans 🙏🏽 por no estar peleando cosas importantes, siendo que somos el Manchester United. Jugadores y Staff saquemos conclusión, si hicimos lo correcto y entregamos lo mejor de cada uno por esta camiseta… Estoy seguro que el Manchester United, volverá a ser el club, que algún día fue, con el señor Alex Ferguson. ⬇️ 🙏🏽 It was a very tough season…the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects. I apologise to the fans 🙏 for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt … I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson. 💪🏽….
With a lengthy caption alongside the image above, the 30-year-old explained that much has been written about him that is not true, and that he has always tried to be professional for the club.
This is unlikely to wash with MUFC fans, but they’ll at least be hoping this is the last they’ve seen of Sanchez in a United shirt anyway.