Arsenal manage this unwanted feat for first time in 51 years following 3-1 win vs Burnley on final day

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Sunday, as Unai Emery’s side wrapped up fifth place by securing all three points against the Clarets.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a solo goal from Eddie Nketiah was enough to see the Gunners come away from Turf Moor with the victory.

During the match, Arsenal did unfortunately concede, as Ashley Barnes found the back of the net in the second half to make it 2-1.

And it’s this goal from the Burnley star that saw the club achieve an unwanted feat for the first time in 51 years.

Barnes’ goal meant that the north London side have only kept one away clean sheet in the league this season, a feat that they haven’t been able to match since the 1967/68 season.

1 – Arsenal have kept just one league clean sheet away from home this season, their fewest in a single top-flight campaign since 1967-68 (also one). Gunned. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

This stat, combined with the Gunners’ overall defensive display this season, is surely enough to see that the north London side absolutely must spend in the summer to bolster their options at the back.

If the Gunners are serious about challenging on all fronts in the coming years, they absolutely must go out and improve their defence in the summer, a claim that this stat only backs up.